Video Showing Faces Of Sowore’s Attackers Emerge

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has shared a video revealing the faces of those who attacked him and his team in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that Sowore shared the video in a post on 𝕏 and described the development as a major breakthrough.

According to him, the video clearly reveals the faces of the attackers who descended on them at Tawakalitu Restaurant shortly after his interview at MIDAS FM 90.5.

The human rights activist alleged that the attackers came from Ekiti Government House.

He also accused the Ekiti State Police Command of covering up the attack and deleting the CCTV footage at the restaurant after taking the equipment.

Sowore alleged the CCTV recorder was taken away by the police and the DSS operatives and returned without the original footage.

He wrote, “BREAKING: MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH AS CHILLING ATTACK VIDEO REVEALS FACES OF ATTACKERS IN BRUTAL ASSAULT ON @SOWORE, TEAM IN ADO-EKITI

“Fresh video evidence has emerged showing the faces of individuals identified as participants in the October 30, 2026, armed attack on leaders and me, as well as members of the African Action Congress (AAC) and members of his team in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, who assaulted one of our team members.

“The breakthrough comes amid disturbing revelations that CCTV recordings from Tawakalitu Restaurant, where the attack occurred, have reportedly been completely erased after police officers and the DSS took possession of the equipment and took it to Government House only to return it this evening without any images.”