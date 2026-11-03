Ekiti: Oyebanji Announces Fresh Appointments, Fixes Swearing-In Date

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has named 10 Special Advisers and secured the confirmation of three commissioners-designate as he moves to form his cabinet for a second term in office.

The appointments include eight officials who served in his first administration and two new appointees.

Naija News reports that the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Monday night.

According to him, the appointments followed the approval granted by the Ekiti State House of Assembly last week for Oyebanji to appoint 10 Special Advisers.

He added that the Assembly had also confirmed the three commissioners-designate forwarded to it by the governor.

Oyebode announced that the swearing-in ceremony for the new appointees would take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House, Ado-Ekiti, by 2:00 p.m.

The 10 Special Advisers appointed by the governor are Prof. James Olaleye (e-GIS, Lands and Survey), Mr James Folorunso (Bureau of Public Procurement), Dr John Moyo Ekundayo (Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery), Mr Bunmi Talabi (Bureau of Special Projects) and Mr Olayinka Oyebode (Media).

Others are Princess Adetoun Agboola (Special Education and Social Inclusion), Dr Gbenga Oyewole (Development, Planning and Budget), Mr Kayode Adaramodu (Economic Affairs and Private Sector Development), Mr Ebenezer Boluwade (Agriculture and Food Security) and Prof. Akeem Azeez (Special Duties).

The three commissioners-designate confirmed by the Assembly are Mr Dayo Apata (SAN), who will serve as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Mr Akintunde Oyebode (Finance); and Dr Oyebanji Filani (Health and Human Services).

Oyebode said the appointments were part of efforts to put together a team that would help the governor deliver on his promises and improve governance in the state.

Oyebanji was re-elected in the June 20 Ekiti State governorship election and sworn in on October 16 for another four-year term.

On October 27, barely 10 days after his inauguration, the governor wrote to the State House of Assembly, seeking approval to reappoint three commissioners who served in his first administration.

He also requested the lawmakers’ approval to appoint 10 Special Advisers to support the daily running of the state.

In the letter addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, Oyebanji said the appointments were aimed at filling key positions early and ensuring that important areas of governance continued without disruption.