Sowore Alleges Tinubu’s Aide, In-law Behind Attack In Ekiti

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s aide, Sunday Asefon, and his in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, were directly involved in the recent attack against him in Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the allegation in a statement via his 𝕏 handle while recounting his ordeal at the hands of suspected political thugs in Ekiti State.

He said the thugs, allegedly mobilised by Tinubu’s aide and in-law, attempted to intimidate and silence him over his constant criticism of the government.

Sowore called on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to immediately investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book.

The statement read, “Fresh information from our sources points to Asefon Sunday Dayo, former NANS President and SSA to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on “Student Engagement,” as one of the alleged ringleaders of the October 30, 2026, assassination attempt against me and members of my team in Ado-Ekiti.

“Our sources identify Asefon’s bodyguard and enforcer, Ayodeji Akintade Ifeoluwa, as one of those deployed to lead the attack (he was the one in green polo wielding and using machette on our team members) alongside Sola Adenijo, aka Solar, whom we have identified as a principal coordinator of the armed assault.

“We have also received information implicating “Hon” Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Tinubu’s son-in-law and husband of Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. Our sources claim he mobilized Sola Adenijo aka “Solar” for the operation.

“Asefon was in Ekiti for a #CityBoys Movement event on Thursday, October 29. According to information available to us, DSS operatives and Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s Chief Security Officer, CSP Ayodele Akinlua, alerted individuals connected to the event about my presence. We are informed that a prolonged meeting followed, during which the attack was planned.

“Remember, Asefon Sunday Dayo previously threatened to attack me when he was NANS President. We survived the brutal attack, and the revolutionary struggle must continue.”

As of the time of filing this report, Asefon has not reacted to the allegation.