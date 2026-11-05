Cristiano Ronaldo Announces International Retirement After 23 Years

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his 23-year career with the national team.

The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision earlier today, November 5, 2026, through a video shared across his social media accounts, announcing that he would no longer represent Portugal.

Ronaldo retires with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal between 2003 and 2026, making him the highest goalscorer and most-capped player in men’s international football.

Announcing his decision, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward said: “To the Portuguese people. The day has come for me to hand back to number seven shirt of our national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, of defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

“Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also thanked his teammates, coaches, family and supporters for their contributions throughout his international career.

During his time with Portugal, Ronaldo won the 2016 European Championship and captained the team to UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

However, he never lifted the FIFA World Cup, with Portugal’s fourth-place finish at the 2006 tournament remaining the country’s best performance during his international career.

His retirement announcement comes amid reports of tensions with head coach Jorge Jesus during the previous international break.

Ronaldo’s decision concerns only his international career, as he has yet to announce plans to retire from club football.