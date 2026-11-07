Bad News For Nigeria As Victor Osimhen Goes Under The Knife

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is facing a spell on the sidelines after Galatasaray confirmed that he will undergo knee surgery following an injury in their UEFA Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart.

Naija News reports that the Turkish club announced on Friday that an MRI scan revealed a loose body in the Nigerian forward’s left knee after he suffered a strain during the encounter.

According to Galatasaray, Osimhen is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on Saturday at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital.

The operation will be carried out by the club’s doctor, Yener İnce.

In a statement, the club said, “Our player Victor Osimhen, who suffered a strain in his left knee during our UEFA Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart and was found to have a loose body in MRI scans, is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery tomorrow at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, performed by our club doctor Yener İnce.”

Galatasaray also confirmed that the 26-year-old striker would miss its next fixture against Amed S. F.

Naija News reports that the development is a concern for Nigeria, as Osimhen is now expected to miss the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures against Tanzania on November 13 and 17.

His absence would leave Nigeria without one of its key attacking options for the matches.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray is yet to give a date for Osimhen’s return to action.

The Super Eagles and the Turkish champions will be hoping the striker makes a full recovery after Saturday’s operation.