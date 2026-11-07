Nigeria’s Future Does Not Look Bright – Boma Akpore Raises Alarm Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Nollywood actor, Boma Akpore, has expressed concern over the current situation of the country, saying Nigeria seems to be moving in the wrong direction.

Naija News reports that the former Big Brother Naija housemate shared his concerns during an interview with TheCable.

Boma said the country was facing a difficult period and urged citizens to take the 2027 elections seriously by making decisions that would improve Nigerians’ lives.

The reality TV star explained that his concerns were not based on his personal circumstances, but on the hardship many people across the country were experiencing.

He said: “I just want us to do the right thing, and currently we are not doing the right thing. It just looks really bad, and I am not talking for myself; I am fine, but I am talking for all of us. I know how much I give out every day; people think that I have a tree of cash in my house.

“I do a lot of giveaways personally that are not being posted; I just feel bad. I am an empath even though people might not believe that from how I look, what they see. I am an empath; I feel people’s pains and put myself in their shoes because I came from lack, and I do not like people feeling that way.

“So I see where and how we are; we do not know where we are going. The future does not look bright at all; there needs to be a change.”