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Nigeria’s Future Does Not Look Bright – Boma Akpore Raises Alarm Ahead Of 2027 Elections

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Boma Akpore
Boma Akpore

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor Boma Akpore expressed concern about Nigeria’s direction in an interview with TheCable, saying the country’s future did not look bright.
  • Akpore said hardship facing Nigerians, rather than his personal circumstances, drove his concerns, adding that he gives people financial support daily.
  • Akpore urged Nigerians to take the 2027 elections seriously and make decisions that would improve people’s lives, saying the country needed change.

Nollywood actor, Boma Akpore, has expressed concern over the current situation of the country, saying Nigeria seems to be moving in the wrong direction.

Naija News reports that the former Big Brother Naija housemate shared his concerns during an interview with TheCable.

Boma said the country was facing a difficult period and urged citizens to take the 2027 elections seriously by making decisions that would improve Nigerians’ lives.

The reality TV star explained that his concerns were not based on his personal circumstances, but on the hardship many people across the country were experiencing.

He said: “I just want us to do the right thing, and currently we are not doing the right thing. It just looks really bad, and I am not talking for myself; I am fine, but I am talking for all of us. I know how much I give out every day; people think that I have a tree of cash in my house.

“I do a lot of giveaways personally that are not being posted; I just feel bad. I am an empath even though people might not believe that from how I look, what they see. I am an empath; I feel people’s pains and put myself in their shoes because I came from lack, and I do not like people feeling that way.

“So I see where and how we are; we do not know where we are going. The future does not look bright at all; there needs to be a change.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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