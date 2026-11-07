‘Let Me Announce My Father’s Death’ – Diewait Ikpechukwu’s Daughter Tells AGN

Chiamaka, the daughter of late veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu, has asked the Actors Guild of Nigeria to take down a post announcing her father’s death.

Naija News reports that her reaction came a few hours after news of the actor’s death broke. Ikpechukwu reportedly died on Thursday after a battle with an undisclosed illness.

In a video reacting to a condolence post by the guild, Chiamaka insisted the family should announce the death.

“Please take down the post. Let me be the one to announce my papa’s death,” she said.

She questioned why members of the movie industry waited until colleagues died before showing them love, and asked that nobody contact her.

“Please, Actors’ Guild, I don’t want you guys posting my daddy. Make nobody post my papa, please. This is a very hard video for me to make. Nobody should call me; nobody should post my daddy’s poster.

“I’m still wearing my daddy’s shirt. Take that post down, please. Let me be the one to announce my papa’s death. I don’t want you guys to do that for me,” she said.

Naija News had earlier reported that the National President of AGN, Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, announced Ikpechukwu’s death in an Instagram tribute on Friday, November 6, 2026.

He described the late actor as another legend who had bowed out, adding that his memories would remain in the hearts of those who knew him.