‘False News’ – Actors Guild Of Nigeria Says Olu Jacobs Is Not Dead

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has debunked trending rumours which claimed veteran actor, Olu Jacobs is dead.

Earlier on Sunday, 30th June, 2024, viral reports, particularly on social media, claimed Jacobs had passed away.

However, when contacted, the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, denied the report and described it as fake news.

It is “false news,” he said when contacted by TheCable.

Earlier, veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva had also dismissed viral rumours going round on social media that her husband, Olu Jacobs is dead.

This is the second time rumours about the death of the legendary actor and film executive, whose real name is Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, will be making rounds on social media.

Speaking with PMNEWS this evening, his wife, Joke, debunked the rumour, saying “her husband is alive and doing just fine.”

Jacobs, born on July 11, 1942, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. He began his career in the United Kingdom, where he featured in various British television shows and films before returning to Nigeria in the late 1980s. His return marked the beginning of a prolific career in Nollywood, where he quickly became a household name.

Jacobs is best known for his roles in movies such as “Ashanti,” “The Dogs of War,” “Pirates,” “Violet,” and “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.” His deep, resonant voice and commanding screen presence made him a favorite among fans and colleagues alike. He also starred in several popular Nigerian television series, further cementing his legacy as a versatile and talented actor.

Olu Jacobs’ contributions to the Nigerian film industry is recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievements in acting.