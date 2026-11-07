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My Ex-Husband Flogged Me With Belt, Slapped My Face Until It Swelled – Actress Lola Thompson

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Lola Thompson
Lola Thompson

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Lola Thompson alleged during an Oyinmomo TV interview that her ex-husband flogged her with a belt and slapped her face until it swelled.
  • Thompson also accused her former husband of restricting her social life by preventing her from keeping friends during their marriage.
  • Thompson said she suffered a partial stroke after her married son died in an accident and took about seven years to recover.

Nollywood actress, Lola Thompson, has opened up about the physical abuse she allegedly suffered during her marriage.

She also spoke on the health challenges she experienced following the death of her son in an accident.

Naija News reports that the veteran actress made the revelations during an interview with Oyinmomo TV.

Thompson alleged that her ex-husband subjected her to different forms of physical abuse while they were together.

She claimed that he regularly beat her, sometimes using a belt to flog her and repeatedly slapping her across the face until it became swollen.

The actress also accused her former husband of restricting her social life by preventing her from keeping friends.

She said: “There was no method my punishment didn’t come as. Sometimes he flogged me with belt, sometimes he slapped every part of my face till it got swollen. There were times like that.

“It was when I wanted to go and check on my child that I heard that the accident happened to my married son and he died. That is where my troubles started, and it affected my brain, I had partial stroke and I could no longer lift my hand and leg. That was where my problem started, it took me about 7 years to recover.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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