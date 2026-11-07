I Would Never Marry A Man Who Plans To Take A Second Wife – Moji Afolayan

Nollywood actress Moji Afolayan has spoken on her experience growing up in a polygamous family.

Naija News reports that the Yoruba actress made this known during an interview with African A-List.

Moji disclosed that growing up in a polygamous household exposed her to situations she would not want another woman to experience.

She said she had no intention of marrying into such a family because she understood the challenges that could come with it.

However, despite her decision, she eventually married a man who had been married before.

She explained that her husband was a widower, as his first wife had died before she married him.

She said: “I grew up in a polygamous home, so I know what I experienced. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Although the man I married was a widower, his wife had died before I married him.

“And considering the age at which I married him, someone who had been married before and already had children was where I was supposed to end up and spend the rest of my life? But God understood everything. That is how I ended up in his house.

“We have online in-laws who always interfere. They don’t know what the woman in the house is going through. I have said it before: I wouldn’t marry someone who would later take a second wife. I don’t have money, and you don’t have money. We both married each other as we were. It wasn’t someone who came from nowhere; I said this before I got married.

“If you think you can disgrace a woman, or punish her without reason, the woman will repay you manyfold. If you sow into a woman’s life, she will give back multiple seeds.

“If you sow aggression into your woman’s life, she will give you multiple aggressions. That is why I am still alive today, and my father played his part too.”