I Would Never Marry A Man Who Plans To Take A Second Wife – Moji Afolayan

Nollywood actress Moji Afolayan has spoken on her experience growing up in a polygamous family.
Naija News reports that the Yoruba actress made this known during an interview with African A-List.
Moji disclosed that growing up in a polygamous household exposed her to situations she would not want another woman to experience.
She said she had no intention of marrying into such a family because she understood the challenges that could come with it.
However, despite her decision, she eventually married a man who had been married before.
She explained that her husband was a widower, as his first wife had died before she married him.
She said: “I grew up in a polygamous home, so I know what I experienced. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Although the man I married was a widower, his wife had died before I married him.
“And considering the age at which I married him, someone who had been married before and already had children was where I was supposed to end up and spend the rest of my life? But God understood everything. That is how I ended up in his house.
“We have online in-laws who always interfere. They don’t know what the woman in the house is going through. I have said it before: I wouldn’t marry someone who would later take a second wife. I don’t have money, and you don’t have money. We both married each other as we were. It wasn’t someone who came from nowhere; I said this before I got married.
“If you think you can disgrace a woman, or punish her without reason, the woman will repay you manyfold. If you sow into a woman’s life, she will give back multiple seeds.
“If you sow aggression into your woman’s life, she will give you multiple aggressions. That is why I am still alive today, and my father played his part too.”
Join the conversation
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.