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Edo Assembly Gets New Speaker, Principal Officers After Agbebaku’s Resignation (Full List)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Edo State House of Assembly
Edo State House of Assembly

Key Takeaways

  • Akoko Edo Constituency I lawmaker, Yekini Idiaye, emerged as Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday after Blessing Agbebaku resigned.
  • Deputy Speaker, Osamwonye Atu, presided over plenary and announced Agbebaku’s resignation letter, after which Esan South East’s Sunday Ojiezele nominated Idiaye and Eric Okaka seconded.
  • The House approved leadership changes, naming Sunday Ojiezele as Majority Leader, Ojie Inegbebor as Deputy Majority Leader, and Natasha Osawaru as Minority Leader for the Eighth Assembly.

The lawmaker representing Akoko Edo Constituency I, Yekini Idiaye, has emerged as the new Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Idiaye’s emergence on Monday followed the resignation of the former speaker, Blessing Agbebaku.

Agbebaku resigned from office amid growing tension within the legislature and moves by some lawmakers to impeach him.

During Monday’s plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Osamwonye Atu, he announced the receipt of Agbebaku’s resignation letter.

Following the announcement, the member representing Esan South East Constituency. Sunday Ojiezele nominated Idiaye for the position of Speaker. The nomination was seconded by the member representing Owan East Constituency, Eric Okaka.

Naija News reports that the Clerk of the House subsequently administered the oath of office on Idiaye, who thereafter assumed the leadership of the House.

The House also considered a letter from the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking changes in the leadership of the majority caucus.

The letter nominated Ojiezele, representing the Esan South East Constituency, as Majority Leader, while Ojie Inegbebor, representing the Igueben Constituency, was nominated as Deputy Majority Leader.

The lawmakers also approved a letter from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), nominating Natasha Osawaru as the new Minority Leader of the House.

The developments have effectively ushered in a new leadership structure in the Edo State House of Assembly, with Idiaye now leading the Eighth Assembly.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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