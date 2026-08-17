Edo House Of Assembly Speaker Resigns

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has resigned from office.

Naija News reports that his resignation comes amid growing tension within the legislature and moves by some lawmakers to impeach him.

He resigned on Monday, August 17, 2026.

His media aide, Ivy Ebojele, confirmed the resignation in a Facebook post and said more information about the circumstances surrounding his departure would be released later.

“EDO ASSEMBLY SPEAKER RT HON CHIEF BLESSING AGBEBAKU RESIGNS,” she wrote

Agbebaku had previously faced an impeachment threat.

He had suspended three lawmakers over an alleged plan to remove him and other principal officers of the House.

The former Speaker was originally elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, he later moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2025.

Recall that the Edo State House of Assembly in February suspended its first sitting of 2026 over the discovery of bullets and gunshot holes on the roof of the Assembly complex.

The lawmakers immediately summoned the police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to investigate the situation.

Addressing newsmen, the Majority Leader, Jonathan Ebamewu, said the matter was under investigation, adding that the sitting had been postponed until further notice.

“We were ready to sit today, and our attention was called to the fact that there was an incident here, so I have to call the Commissioner of Police and the DSS.

“We have left everything to them to investigate and provide a complete report on what gave rise to the situation,” Ebamewu said.