I Know What He Can Do, And What He Can’t Do – 2Baba’s Mum Defends Singer Amid Controversies 

Rose Idibia, mother of Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has dismissed reports and allegations published about her son.

Naija News reports that the singer has faced public attention over his personal life since announcing his separation from actress Annie Macaulay in January 2025.

He later made his relationship with Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, public in February 2025.

Since then, 2Baba has been involved in a number of controversies including alleged disagreements involving him and Osawaru.

However his mother said she knows what is true about him despite the various reports circulating in the media.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Mrs Idibia said her son has been able to cope with the criticism because he knows himself and understands what he has and has not done.

She said the constant reports and accusations may affect the singer emotionally, but knowing the truth about himself has helped him remain focused.

She said: “What kept him (2Baba) going is that some of the things that have been published about him in the dailies and online are not true. If people are attacking you from every quarter, but you know yourself, it might hurt you, but because you know the truth, you can weather it. We know the truth about him. He’s my son. I know what he can do, and I know what he cannot do.

“And you know, celebrities of these days, sometimes they don’t just stay and commit sin by themselves. People force them to do so. He has gone through a lot. Lies upon him- newspapers, social media- they come up with all sorts of rubbish. But I thank God because he’s somebody who knows what he wants. And he forged ahead and made it. He may not be super rich, but he made it in music.”