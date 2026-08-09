Marital Crisis Deepens As 2Baba Takes Decisive Action Against Natasha

Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Baba, has unfollowed his new wife, an Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, on Instagram.

The action came just hours after a reported confrontation between 2Baba and Natasha at Faze’s grand opening event at 90s Lounge in Abuja.

A check by Naija News on Sunday morning showed that 2Baba has unfollowed Natasha on Instagram, while Natasha is still following him.

Meanwhile, 2Baba is still following Annie Idibia despite their separation.

The clash between the estranged couple reportedly happened at the club, where 2Baba was scheduled to perform.

A senior member of the singer’s management team confirmed to Daily Post that a confrontation took place at the venue.

The management source, however, alleged that Natasha arrived with several security personnel and other men and that they attempted to take 2Baba away from the venue.

According to the source, Natasha’s arrival and the men with her led to tension between both sides before the situation developed into a confrontation involving 2Baba and members of his team.

The management team also claimed that 2Baba and Natasha have been apart for more than two months, although the circumstances surrounding their appearance at the same event were not immediately known.

It was also not established whether the disagreement resulted in any injuries or led to arrests.