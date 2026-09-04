‘My Parents’ Separation Affects Me’ – 2Baba’s Daughter Opens Up

The daughter of Nigerian legendary singer, 2Baba, and Annie, Isabel Idibia, has disclosed that her parents’ separation obviously affects her.

Recall that 2Baba announced his separation from Annie Idibia in February 2025 and got married to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Naija News reports that Isabel, during an interview on Friday with Yanga FM, responded to questions about the impact of her parents’ separation.

Isabel admitted that the marriage breakup affected her, but things are now getting better.

The interviewer asked in Pidgin English: “Can we say the separation wey Papa and your Mama get, affect you?”

She answered: “I mean obviously yes, but things are getting better day by day.”

In other news, Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has spoken about the possibility of 2Baba divorcing his wife cum Edo State lawmaker, Natasha.

AY made this known at Daddy Showkey’s 50 years on stage concert in Lagos.

While disclosing that 2Baba was his neighbour before his relationship with Natasha, the comedian cum Nigerian filmmaker explained that Natasha relocated 2Baba to Edo State and Abuja.

AY also playfully mocked 2Baba regarding his ongoing marital crisis with Natasha, hinting at the singer’s possibility of ending the marriage and returning to singlehood.