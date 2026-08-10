2Baba, Annie Refollow Each Other on Instagram, Spark Reconciliation Rumours

Legendary Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his estranged wife, Annie, have set social media buzzing with fresh reconciliation rumours after refollowing each other on Instagram.

Checks on the social media platform on Monday revealed that the former couple, who had previously unfollowed each other following their messy public split, have now quietly restored their digital connection.

Naija News reports that the subtle online move has immediately triggered widespread speculation among fans and entertainment observers, with many guessing that the duo may be patching up their strained relationship behind closed doors.

However, neither 2Baba nor Annie has issued an official statement or released a public post to confirm a formal reconciliation or any changes regarding their marital status.

The latest social media drama comes over a year after 2Baba shocked the entertainment industry in January 2025 by publicly announcing that his marriage to Annie had ended and that they were filing for divorce.

Although the initial breakup post was quickly taken down after claims that his account was hacked, the iconic singer later came out to confirm that he personally made the announcement.

Following the split, 2Baba subsequently tied the knot with an Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, further confirming the end of his union with Annie at the time.

However, 2Baba recently broke his silence amid reports of a marital crisis with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, and a clash at a nightclub in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that Natasha, who has been severally accused online of domestic violence against 2Baba, reportedly stormed Faze’s grand opening event at 90s Lounge in Abuja.

A senior member of the singer’s management team confirmed to Daily Post that the confrontation took place at the venue where 2Baba was booked to perform.

The management source, however, alleged that Natasha arrived with several security personnel and other men and that they attempted to take 2Baba away from the venue.

According to the source, Natasha’s arrival and the men with her led to tension between both sides before the situation developed into a confrontation involving 2Baba and members of his team.

The management team also claimed that 2Baba and Natasha have been apart for more than two months.

Speaking for the first time since the video of the club clash went viral online, 2Baba, during his performance at Daddy Showkey’s 50 years on stage concert on Sunday, said in Pidgin English, “I don go look for trouble. I don hear am.

“Going forward ehh, I don decide not to dey look for trouble again. I don go look for trouble, I don hear am.”

However, a fan at the concert said, “Na love now.”

2Baba sharply rebuked him, saying, “Na love? You dey craze.”

On the other hand, Naija News reports that the romantic journey between 2Baba and Annie remains one of the most talked-about love stories in the Nigerian entertainment scene, dating back to the early days of the singer’s career.

Their bond was famously celebrated in 2004 when Annie starred as the leading lady in 2Baba’s timeless mega-hit music video, African Queen.

After years of an on-and-off relationship, the couple eventually tied the knot in 2013 with lavish wedding ceremonies held in Akwa Ibom State and Dubai.

To mark their strong bond, they even renewed their marriage vows in 2023 to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Unfortunately, the couple eventually went their separate ways before the latest developments.