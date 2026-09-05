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‘It Is Not Just For Camera’ – Isabell Idibia Speaks On Annie’s Relationship With Swanky Jerry

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nollywood Actress, Annie Idibia and Swanky Jerry
Nollywood Actress, Annie Idibia and Swanky Jerry

Key Takeaways

  • Isabell Idibia said Annie Idibia and celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, share a real bond, rejecting claims their friendship is only for public appearances.
  • Speaking on Yanga FM 89.9 Lagos, Isabell said Annie and Swanky sometimes FaceTime and he recently visited their house, calling him “Uncle Swanky”.
  • Annie Idibia has covered her “Idibia” chest tattoo with a butterfly and debunked online reconciliation and pregnancy rumours, saying the viral videos were old.

The daughter of Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia and music icon, 2Baba, Isabell Idibia, has opened up about the close relationship between her mother and celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry.

Naija News reports that Isabell, during an interview on Yanga FM 89.9 Lagos, dismissed suggestions that the duo’s friendship was only for public appearances.

According to Isabell, her mother’s close relationship with Swanky is genuine and goes beyond social media and red-carpet events.

She said, “They are actually close; it is not just for the camera. Sometimes they are even on FaceTime. He was at the house some time ago, but I was asleep and couldn’t see him. That is my Uncle Swanky.”

When asked about her favourite song from her father’s extensive catalogue, Isabell singled out the hit track “Nfanga Ibaga” as her top choice.

In other news, Annie has covered the famous tattoo of her ex-husband, 2Baba.

This was discovered after Annie’s latest Instagram posts on Tuesday night.

Annie, who had a tattoo of “Idibia” on her left chest, has now covered it up with an image of a butterfly.

This latest development comes after Annie shared a post about moving on from her past relationship.

Recall that rumours of Annie and 2Baba’s reconciliation surfaced online after a section of social media shared an old video of the ex-couple vibing and having a good time in a club.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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