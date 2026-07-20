Annie Idibia Breaks Silence Over Viral Video Of ‘Reconciliation’ With Ex-husband 2Face

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has dismissed rumours of a reunion with her ex-husband, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2Baba.

Naija News reports that rumours of their reconciliation surfaced online last week after a section of social media shared an old video of the ex-couple vibing and having a good time in a club.

Apart from reports of being back together, some netizens also speculated that Annie and 2face are expecting a third child.

However, Annie took to her Instagram story to address the speculation.

The movie star indicated that the videos being circulated were old, and false news is being circulated about them.

She wrote, “Old videos circulating everywhere, false news everywhere.”

Annie and 2Baba, who share two daughters, announced the end of their marriage in January 2025 after more than a decade together.

2Face has since gone ahead to marry Edo State politician, Natasha Osaworu.

In other news, Annie Idibia recently reacted after facing criticism online over a comment she left on a social media post announcing the birth of a child by celebrity designer Luminee and actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha.

The controversy started on Monday after news emerged that Luminee and Baba Ijesha had welcomed a baby together.

Among those who reacted to the post was Annie, who simply left a heart emoji as a congratulatory gesture.

However, her comment soon became a topic of debate, with some users attacking her for supporting the post.

Many social media users criticised Annie for congratulating the couple, pointing to Baba Ijesha’s past conviction in a child sexual assault case.

In a response shared online, Annie expressed surprise over the backlash and said she was confused by the criticism directed at her.

According to the actress, she had no knowledge of any issues involving the couple and only reacted to the post because she knew Luminee professionally.

She explained that the designer had made a dress for her a few months ago and that was the extent of their connection.

Annie said she came across the post announcing the baby’s birth on her timeline and reacted with a heart emoji to congratulate the new mother.

The actress maintained that she was unaware of any personal matters connected to Luminee or her relationship with Baba Ijesha.