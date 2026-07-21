2Face Speaks On Viral Romantic Video With Ex-wife, Annie

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2Baba, has addressed the trending romantic video with his ex-wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reports that rumours of 2Face and Annie’s reconciliation surfaced online last week after a section of social media shared an old video of the ex-couple vibing and having a good time in a club.

Apart from reports of being back together, some netizens also speculated that Annie and 2face are expecting a third child.

However, Annie took to her Instagram story to address the speculation.

The movie star indicated that the videos being circulated were old, and false news is being circulated about them.

She wrote, “Old videos circulating everywhere, false news everywhere.”

“Believe everything u see on social media at ur expense.”

Speaking on the issue, 2Face, in a post via his Instagram story, tagged the circulating video as old.

He wrote: “Abeg nah old video o.”

In other news, Nigerian singer Olawale Ashimi, better known as Brymo, has opened up about some of his past experiences with women, revealing that he had relationships with married women during the early stage of his music career.

Brymo shared the details during an episode of the NotJustOk podcast on YouTube, where he spoke about events from his past and lessons he learned over the years.

The singer said his rise in the music industry brought him attention from several older women, including some who were married.

He explained that some of the women told him they were no longer together with their husbands before getting involved with him.

Brymo said his experiences made him warn younger musicians to be careful when dealing with married women, adding that such situations could bring serious problems.

He also recalled an encounter with a married woman who invited him to perform at her sister’s wedding and later asked him to visit her family home.

According to him, he changed his mind after discovering that her husband would also be around.

The singer said the situation made him uncomfortable and he decided not to go ahead with the visit because he feared it could lead to trouble.

Brymo also spoke about an alleged incident involving music star Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his former wife Annie Idibia.

He claimed that the incident happened in 2019 at an office in Lekki, Lagos, where he said 2Baba questioned Annie about whether she had ever had an intimate relationship with him.