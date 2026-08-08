2Baba, Natasha Clash At Abuja Two Months After Separation 

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, was reportedly involved in a confrontation with his estranged wife, Natasha, during an event in Abuja on Friday night.

According to Daily Post, the incident reportedly happened at the grand opening of Faze’s 90s Lounge in Abuja, where 2Baba was scheduled to perform.

A senior member of the singer’s management team confirmed to the publication that a confrontation took place at the venue.

The management source, however, alleged that Natasha arrived with several security personnel and other men and that they attempted to take 2Baba away from the venue.

According to the source, Natasha’s arrival and the men with her led to tension between both sides before the situation developed into a confrontation involving 2Baba and members of his team.

The management team also claimed that 2Baba and Natasha have been apart for more than two months, although the circumstances surrounding their appearance at the same event were not immediately known.

Details about what led to the confrontation remained unclear at the time of filing the report.

It was also not established whether the disagreement resulted in any injuries or led to arrests.

The allegations made by 2Baba’s management could not be independently verified.

Natasha’s account of what happened was also not available at the time of publication.