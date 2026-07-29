‘From Idibia To Butterfly’ – Annie Macaulay Covers Up Famous Tattoo

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay Idibia, has covered the famous tattoo of her ex-husband cum legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba or 2Face.

Naija News reports that this was discovered after Annie’s latest Instagram posts on Tuesday night.

Annie, who had a tattoo of “Idibia” on her left chest, has now covered it up with an image of a butterfly.

This latest development comes a few days after Annie shared a post about moving on from her past relationship.

Recall that rumours of Annie and 2Baba’s reconciliation surfaced online after a section of social media shared an old video of the ex-couple vibing and having a good time in a club.

Apart from reports of being back together, some netizens also speculated that Annie and 2face are expecting a third child.

However, Annie took to her Instagram story to address the speculation.

The movie star indicated that the videos being circulated were old, and false news is being circulated about them.

She wrote, “Old videos circulating everywhere, false news everywhere.”

Annie and 2Baba, who share two daughters, announced the end of their marriage in January 2025 after more than a decade together.

2Face has since gone ahead to marry Edo State politician, Natasha Osaworu.