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Natasha Osawaru ‘Dumps’ 2Baba’s Name At Edo House Of Assembly Plenary

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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2Baba and Natasha Osawuru
2Baba and Natasha Osawuru

Key Takeaways

  • Edo State House of Assembly lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, stirred breakup rumours after she introduced herself at plenary without mentioning her husband, singer Innocent Idibia, known as 2Baba.
  • Speculation also grew after Natasha missed 2Baba’s 51st birthday party in Victoria Island, Lagos, attended by his children, mother Rose Idibia and other entertainers.
  • Neither Natasha nor 2Baba has confirmed any separation, but their marriage faced similar scrutiny in August after a reported heated exchange at an Abuja nightclub.

Edo State House of Assembly member Natasha Osawaru has sparked speculation about a marital breakup after introducing herself during a plenary session without mentioning her husband, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba.

Naija News reports that speculation about a possible rift between the couple intensified after Natasha missed 2Baba’s 51st birthday celebration in Victoria Island, Lagos.

2Baba’s children, his mother, Rose Idibia, and several entertainment personalities, including Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo “D1” Adeneye, Wande Coal, African China, Ayo Makun, Faze and Tony Tetuila, attended the event.

Natasha’s absence further fuelled questions about her marriage to the singer.

However, neither Natasha nor 2Baba had publicly confirmed a separation or explained why she missed the birthday celebration.

In the wake of the purported marital issue, Natasha, in a video circulating online, was captured introducing herself as “Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru” while addressing the House.

She said, “Mr Speaker, my name is Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, member representing the very great people of Egor Constituency and, by God’s grace, the minority leader of this House.”

Recall that the couple’s marriage also came under scrutiny in August after Natasha unexpectedly appeared at an Abuja nightclub where the singer was scheduled to perform.

Videos that circulated online at the time show the couple in a heated exchange.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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