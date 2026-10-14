Natasha Osawaru ‘Dumps’ 2Baba’s Name At Edo House Of Assembly Plenary

Edo State House of Assembly member Natasha Osawaru has sparked speculation about a marital breakup after introducing herself during a plenary session without mentioning her husband, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba.

Naija News reports that speculation about a possible rift between the couple intensified after Natasha missed 2Baba’s 51st birthday celebration in Victoria Island, Lagos.

2Baba’s children, his mother, Rose Idibia, and several entertainment personalities, including Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo “D1” Adeneye, Wande Coal, African China, Ayo Makun, Faze and Tony Tetuila, attended the event.

Natasha’s absence further fuelled questions about her marriage to the singer.

However, neither Natasha nor 2Baba had publicly confirmed a separation or explained why she missed the birthday celebration.

In the wake of the purported marital issue, Natasha, in a video circulating online, was captured introducing herself as “Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru” while addressing the House.

She said, “Mr Speaker, my name is Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, member representing the very great people of Egor Constituency and, by God’s grace, the minority leader of this House.”

Recall that the couple’s marriage also came under scrutiny in August after Natasha unexpectedly appeared at an Abuja nightclub where the singer was scheduled to perform.

Videos that circulated online at the time show the couple in a heated exchange.