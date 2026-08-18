‘It Is Not A Title’ – 2Baba’s Wife, Natasha Speaks On Edo Minority Leader Role

The lawmaker representing Egor Constituency, Natasha Osawaru, has described her emergence as the Edo State House of Assembly minority leader as a trust, not a title.

Naija News reports that Natasha, a member of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged as the new Minority Leader of the House following a reshuffling and resignation of the former Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku.

Speaking in a statement shared on her Facebook page, Natasha said, “This new responsibility is not a title; it is a trust. Our democracy thrives on rigorous debate, accountability, and the courage to advocate for the ordinary citizen without compromise.”

Meanwhile, Agbebaku, has given a reason for stepping down from office on Monday.

Agbebaku, hours after resigning over an alleged plan by 18 members of the assembly to impeach him, said he was stepping aside because he had been asked to do so in the interest of peace in the state, and he was not prepared to stand in the way.

Agbebaku’s resignation was announced on the floor of the House during plenary, paving the way for the immediate election of Yekini Idaiye, member representing Akoko-Edo I Constituency, as the new Speaker.

The former Speaker, while addressing the House, said, “I agree with all of you. The process is that today I have been asked to resign. Because of that, I was supposed to lead the procession here to resign on the red chair.

“I was not born to be a speaker. I think today I am standing here as a hero.”