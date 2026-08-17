Why I Resigned As Edo Assembly Speaker – Agbebaku

The former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has given a reason for stepping down from office on Monday.

Naija News reports that Agbebaku, hours after resigning over an alleged plan by 18 members of the assembly to impeach him, said he was stepping aside because he had been asked to do so in the interest of peace in the state, and he was not prepared to stand in the way.

Agbebaku’s resignation was announced on the floor of the House during plenary, paving the way for the immediate election of Yekini Idaiye, member representing Akoko-Edo I Constituency, as the new Speaker.

The former Speaker, while addressing the House, said, “I agree with all of you. The process is that today I have been asked to resign. Because of that, I was supposed to lead the procession here to resign on the red chair.

“I was not born to be a speaker. I think today I am standing here as a hero.”

The lawmaker in his resignation message commended the state Governor,Monday Okpebholo, for backing him throughout his time as Speaker, stressing that he owed the governor his cooperation once peace was at stake.

“If he has a decision contrary to giving his government a peaceful trade deal, I think I have no choice but to obey his decision,” Agbebaku said, adding, “We want peace in the state. And I have resigned.”

Insiders told Vanguard that close allies of the governor and senior figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been working behind the scenes to reshape the House leadership.

Agbebaku had reportedly come under fire over his handling of a nominee the governor wanted cleared for an appointment, among other grievances raised against him by colleagues.

Hours before announcing his resignation, the former Speaker had arrived at the Assembly complex at about 8 a.m. and instructed his aides to begin clearing his belongings out of the Speaker’s office, relocating them to the office reserved for the member representing Owan West Constituency, the seat he holds.

With Agbebaku’s resignation formally announced, Deputy Speaker Osamwonyi Atu Osamwonyi took over the plenary session to manage the transition.

Sunny Ojezele, who represents Esan South-East Constituency, moved the nomination of Idaiye for the vacant seat, a motion seconded by Eric Okaka, representing Owan East Constituency.

Idaiye went on to poll 17 of the 24 votes cast, securing his election as the eighth Assembly’s new presiding officer. The Clerk of the House swore him into office shortly after.

In his acceptance remarks, Idaiye pledged a fresh direction for the Assembly, vowing that his leadership would prioritise effective legislative work and the welfare of Edo people. He argued that the change in leadership had become necessary for the House to properly fulfil its lawmaking and oversight functions.

“Very distinguished Honourable Members of the 8th Assembly, recall that on June 16, 2023, when this great Assembly was inaugurated, it came with a burning zest by the 24 wise and Honourable Members to legislate for the common good of our people.

“However, due to personal and parochial considerations by a few individuals, no tangible results were recorded. This is at variance with the benchmark set for this Assembly and by extension our people,” he said.

The new Speaker took a swipe at what he called repeated disruptions to plenary sittings and a backlog of unresolved legislative matters, insisting that the chamber must return its focus to lawmaking.

“Parliament is about lawmaking, not a place of social meeting where only one decides when to sit or not to sit as presently practised,” Idaiye said.

He went further, alleging financial misconduct against Agbebaku, including claims tied to the purchase of Lexus 570 vehicles and Hilux vans.

Idaiye called for a full investigation into the allegations and directed security agencies to bar the former Speaker from performing any official function of the office pending the outcome.

A communication read on the floor by the APC chairman in Edo State, Jarrett Tenebe, who was in the chamber for the session, confirmed the appointment of Sunday Ojezele as the new Majority Leader, replacing Jonathan Ibhamawu.

Eugene Inegbeboh, representing Igueben Constituency, was named Deputy Majority Leader in place of Adeh Isibor.

A separate statement from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) announced two more changes: Uyi Omisigho, representing Oredo West, was appointed Minority Whip, while Natasha Osawaru Idibia, representing Egor Constituency, was named Minority Leader.