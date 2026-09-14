I’ll Be President Of Nigeria – Natasha Osawaru Declares

Natasha Osawaru Idibia, wife of Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has announced her ambition to become President of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Edo State lawmaker made her presidential declaration while celebrating her grandfather, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, who turned 92 in Benin City, Edo State.

During the birthday celebration, Natasha spoke warmly about her grandfather and described him as someone she deeply loves and admires.

She said she was determined to make him proud through her achievements and political career.

Natasha said she hoped to attain the highest political office in the country while her grandfather was still alive.

She told him that becoming president was one of the goals she was working towards and promised that she would make him proud if she eventually achieved it.

“But I promise you that I’ll be the president of this country before you know it. And I’ll make you very, very proud. And I promise to do better and better by you every day. I promise, Grandpa. Today shall be one of the days of your best moment. That means there’s still a year to come. Grandpa, you will need no special grace because of Him you have. And God will protect you from it because I cannot live without you. May God bless you, my Grandpa. I love you so much”, she said.

The lawmaker currently represents Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, where she serves as the Minority Leader.

She became minority leader in August 2026 following a reshuffling of the Assembly’s principal positions.

Her emergence came after she left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in May 2026.