2Baba Speaks On Marital Crisis With Natasha After Nightclub Clash

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has broken silence amid reports of a marital crisis with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, and a clash at a nightclub in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that Natasha, who has been severally accused online of domestic violence against 2Baba, reportedly stormed Faze’s grand opening event at 90s Lounge in Abuja.

A senior member of the singer’s management team confirmed to Daily Post that the confrontation took place at the venue where 2Baba was booked to perform.

The management source, however, alleged that Natasha arrived with several security personnel and other men and that they attempted to take 2Baba away from the venue.

According to the source, Natasha’s arrival and the men with her led to tension between both sides before the situation developed into a confrontation involving 2Baba and members of his team.

The management team also claimed that 2Baba and Natasha have been apart for more than two months.

Speaking for the first time since the video of the club clash went viral online, 2Baba, during his performance at Daddy Showkey’s 50 years on stage concert on Sunday, said in Pidgin English, “I don go look for trouble. I don hear am.

“Going forward ehh, I don decide not to dey look for trouble again. I don go look for trouble, I don hear am.”

However, a fan at the concert said, “Na love now.”

2Baba sharply rebuked him, saying, “Na love? You dey craze.”