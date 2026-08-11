‘All Of Us Go Collect’ – Comedian AY Predicts 2Baba’s Return To Singlehood Amid Marital Crisis

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has spoken about the possibility of legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, divorcing his wife cum Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Naija News reports that AY made this known at Daddy Showkey’s 50 years on stage concert in Lagos.

While disclosing that 2Baba was his neighbour before his relationship with Natasha, the comedian cum Nigerian filmmaker explained that Natasha relocated 2Baba to Edo State and Abuja.

AY also playfully mocked 2Baba regarding his ongoing marital crisis with Natasha, hinting at the singer’s possibility of ending the marriage and returning to singlehood.

He said, “Una know say 2Baba na my former neighbor before dem relocate am to Benin/Abuja.

“But the way things dey go so, e be like say he go join me back. I dey observe things. Una think say na only me go dey alone? All of us go collect. You understand wetin I talked abi? Una dey observe abi?”, He asked the crowd.

Meanwhile, 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie, have set social media buzzing with fresh reconciliation rumours after refollowing each other on Instagram.

Checks on the social media platform on Monday revealed that the former couple, who had previously unfollowed each other following their messy public split, have now quietly restored their digital connection.

The subtle online move has immediately triggered widespread speculation among fans and entertainment observers, with many guessing that the duo may be patching up their strained relationship behind closed doors.

However, neither 2Baba nor Annie has issued an official statement or released a public post to confirm a formal reconciliation or any changes regarding their marital status.

The latest social media drama comes over a year after 2Baba shocked the entertainment industry in January 2025 by publicly announcing that his marriage to Annie had ended and that they were filing for divorce.