Sokoto, Plateau, Benue Attacks Leave 30 Dead

No fewer than 21 people were feared killed and 37 others abducted after armed bandits invaded Tsamaye community in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Thousands of residents reportedly fled their homes following the attack, which began at about 9pm on Monday and continued until after 3am on Tuesday.

According to The Guardian, witnesses said the assailants also burnt two houses, stole livestock and forced residents to abandon the community.

The casualty figures and number of abducted residents had not been independently confirmed by the police as of the time of filing this report.

In a separate incident, the Sokoto State Police Command confirmed that suspected Lakurawa militants attacked Girkau community in Kebbe Local Government Area, killing a police officer and two civilians.

Several other people were injured, while an unspecified number of cattle were reportedly taken by the attackers.

The assailants also burnt two operational vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police Force and the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps.

The spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, Ahmed Rufai, said operatives were deployed after the command received a distress call.

According to him, the security personnel engaged the attackers in a gun battle and eventually repelled them.

Rufai, however, confirmed that a police officer was killed during the confrontation.

He said security operations had been intensified in the affected area to prevent further attacks and protect residents.

Community sources identified some of those killed as a police officer, Hussaini Manyu, and an elderly resident, Bala Wakili.

A young herder was also allegedly shot dead after refusing to surrender his cattle to the attackers.

Another resident, identified as a farmer, reportedly sustained gunshot injuries while working on his farmland and was receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, gunmen reportedly ambushed a joint security patrol along the Ganawuri-Sabon Gida Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing two operatives and taking away their service rifles.

Security sources said the incident occurred early on Tuesday after four personnel drawn from two security locations mounted a roadblock along the route.

The operatives were returning to their duty posts when two members of the team failed to arrive, prompting a search.

Their bodies were later found at the scene of the attack, while their rifles were missing.

The motorcycle used by the security personnel was recovered.

The identities and agencies of the slain operatives were not immediately disclosed.

In Benue State, the police confirmed the killing of four people in an attack on Aboushwa village in Nzorov, Guma Local Government Area.

Residents accused suspected armed herders of carrying out the assault, although the claim had not been independently verified.

A resident, who identified himself simply as Terkaa, said the gunmen invaded the village while families were asleep and fired through the doors and windows of their homes.

He said three bodies were initially recovered, while another person who sustained gunshot injuries later died at a medical facility.

The spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, DSP Peter Orchia, confirmed the attack and casualty figure.

He added that investigations into the incident were ongoing.