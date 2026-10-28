Me I Don Tire, I Wan Return To Single Life – Carter Efe Complains About American Girlfriend

Nigerian comedian Carter Efe has complained about the financial demands of dating his American girlfriend, Taylor Jasmine.

Naija News reports that the streamer said he could run out of money if things continued at the current pace.

Efe made the comments during a livestream while at the airport with Jasmine as she prepared to leave.

He was seen helping his girlfriend with her luggage while talking about the cost of their relationship.

He said: “American girls are wiser than Nigerian girls, their taste is high. If I continue like this for three months, I go broke oo, na why I follow am come airport make she dey go.

“Make she leave abeg, una know how many times I don carry bag, I don carry bag tire. I’m sure most of you will be shocked that Carter Efe is carrying a woman’s bag. Me I won enter my single life back oo.”

In other news Carter Efe, has explained his support for some of the country’s biggest music stars, saying his loyalty is not tied permanently to one artiste.

The content creator said he had learnt not to place himself permanently in one camp after his experience with Wizkid.

He said his decision to move between different artistes was influenced by what happened after he chose to remain with one person.

He claimed that the name has become closely connected to him and that people on the streets now identify him with it.

The skit maker said he now considers himself the person being referred to when the name is mentioned, rather than Wizkid.