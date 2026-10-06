I Told You To Handle Business – Mike Edwards Dares Carter Efe To Boxing Match

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mike Edwards has challenged content creator Carter Efe to a boxing match.

Naija News reports that the dare follows Efe’s recent victory over singer Speed Darlington in a boxing match.

Edwards issued the challenge in an Instagram post on Monday, accusing Efe of avoiding him.

According to the professional boxer, the content creator has been avoiding a fight with him despite several opportunities to make it happen.

Edwards said he first approached Efe before the streamer’s debut fight, telling him to gain experience and secure a win before they would meet in a bigger bout. He noted that Efe has since fought three times, while he has only fought once.

“Quit fighting these bums and accept a real challenge,” Edwards wrote.

The reality star acknowledged that Efe was making money from his fights but said fans deserved a more competitive matchup.

“Give the people value for their money. You don’t fight enough now,” he said.

Edwards also revealed that he had spoken with Balmoral Promotions about organising the proposed fight. He said he would first compete in Dubai on November 7 before turning his attention to the content creator.

He wrote, “Now you’re saying you want to fight “REAL MEN” and “REAL FIGHTERS”… I’ve been right here the whole time.

“Before your first fight, I told you: go handle business, get the W, then me and you make the SUPER FIGHT.

“I kept the receipts.

“Fast forward – you’ve had 3 fights, I’ve had 1.

“So what’s the excuse now?

“QUIT FIGHTING THESE BUMS AND ACCEPT THE REAL CHALLENGE.

“Look, I understand: get your bag.

“But GIVE THE PEOPLE VALUE FOR THEIR MONEY.

“You don fight enough now.

“I’ve spoken to Dr. @eazy_adamu

“@balmoralpromotions Let’s get this SIGNED, SEALED & DELIVERED.

“I’ll handle my business November 7th in Dubai … then let’s give Nigeria the fight they actually want.

“MACHINE MIKE vs CARTER EFE

“You say you want a real fighter?

“I’M NOT HARD TO FIND.

“QUIT DUCKING ME.”