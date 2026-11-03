‘This Govt Sees Every Suggestion As An Attack’ – Emir Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu regards every comment or suggestion as an attack.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also said the government lacked effective spokespersons.

Sanusi, however, commended the administration for its economic reforms, saying it deserved credit for pulling the country back from the brink.

He spoke at the Oxford Global Think Tank conference convened by Arunma Oteh.

“This government doesn’t express itself properly. It sees every suggestion and contribution it does not like as an attack, and it doesn’t have good spokespersons,” the emir said.

Sanusi listed some of the reforms’ gains, noting that GDP grew by 4.48 per cent in the second quarter of 2026.

“It’s not as high as it was under the Yar’Adua/Jonathan government, but during the Buhari years, the economy grew by 0.9%. Today it is at 4.5%. That’s progress. Inflation is down from 30% to 14.6% and is projected to be 12.5% by the end of the year. That is progress,” he said.

He added that GDP per capita in dollar terms had risen by 47 per cent since 2023, and could return to its 2005 level by the end of next year if the trend continued.

The former CBN governor said the country’s external reserves stood at $55bn, though much of it was driven by volatile portfolio inflows.

He noted that high oil prices resulting from the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with attractive returns, had kept investors in Nigeria.

Sanusi also said the economy was diversifying, with the Dangote Refinery now accounting for 20 per cent of the country’s exports.

“There are clearly foundations being laid for stability. It’s not the end, but the first step towards stability,” he said.

The emir said although he was not fond of politicians, the administration deserved recognition.

“I’m not a fan of politicians, but we need to give credit to President Tinubu’s administration for bringing us back from the brink,” he added.