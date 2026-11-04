It Is Not Late To Flip The Script Against ‘ODBs’ In Nigeria – Sowore Tells Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said it was not too late for Nigerians to change the country’s political direction and flip the script against the ruling elites, whom he called the “ODBs in Nigeria”.

Naija News reports that Sowore, in a post via 𝕏, said developments in Hungary, Serbia and Brazil showed that citizens could challenge authoritarianism, resist repression and demand accountability from their leaders.

Sowore argued that Nigerians could also push for political change instead of allowing a few individuals to determine the country’s future.

According to the Human rights activist, the country’s future must not be controlled by politicians who see political authority as their birthright.

He said, “From Hungary to Serbia and Brazil, and MAYBE the US, people are challenging authoritarianism, resisting repression, and demanding democratic accountability. Across the world, citizens are showing that political change is possible.

“The future of our country must be determined by the people, not by those who believe political power is their birthright.

“It is not too late to wake up and flip the script against the ODBs in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Sowore has accused Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji of seizing his stolen mobile phones and other devices.

Sowore and his team were reportedly attacked in Ekiti last week, an incident he described as an assassination attempt.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏 on Tuesday, Sowore stated that the Ekiti government has refused to return the devices which were stolen during the attack against him and his team, even after they were traced to the Government House.