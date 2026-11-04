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It Is Not Late To Flip The Script Against ‘ODBs’ In Nigeria – Sowore Tells Nigerians

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Key Takeaways

  • African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore urged Nigerians to change the country’s political direction and challenge ruling elites, whom he called “ODBs in Nigeria”.
  • In a post on X, Sowore cited Hungary, Serbia and Brazil as examples of citizens challenging authoritarianism, resisting repression and demanding democratic accountability.
  • Separately, Sowore accused Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji of seizing his stolen devices, alleging the state government refused to return them after tracing them to Government House.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said it was not too late for Nigerians to change the country’s political direction and flip the script against the ruling elites, whom he called the “ODBs in Nigeria”.

Naija News reports that Sowore, in a post via 𝕏, said developments in Hungary, Serbia and Brazil showed that citizens could challenge authoritarianism, resist repression and demand accountability from their leaders.

Sowore argued that Nigerians could also push for political change instead of allowing a few individuals to determine the country’s future.

According to the Human rights activist, the country’s future must not be controlled by politicians who see political authority as their birthright.

He said, “From Hungary to Serbia and Brazil, and MAYBE the US, people are challenging authoritarianism, resisting repression, and demanding democratic accountability. Across the world, citizens are showing that political change is possible.

“The future of our country must be determined by the people, not by those who believe political power is their birthright.

“It is not too late to wake up and flip the script against the ODBs in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Sowore has accused Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji of seizing his stolen mobile phones and other devices.

Sowore and his team were reportedly attacked in Ekiti last week, an incident he described as an assassination attempt.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏 on Tuesday, Sowore stated that the Ekiti government has refused to return the devices which were stolen during the attack against him and his team, even after they were traced to the Government House.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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