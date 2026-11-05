 Skip to content
Politics

2027: Thugs Attack Atiku’s Convoy In Kebbi

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
ADC Candidate, Atiku Abubakar
ADC Candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • Atiku Abubakar’s New Media adviser, Royalty Uso, said suspected political thugs attacked the ADC presidential candidate’s campaign convoy in Kebbi State.
  • Uso said the attackers blocked the convoy, threw stones at vehicles and targeted the media crew, alleging that the APC sponsored them.
  • Uso said the attackers destroyed most of the camera and video crew’s equipment, leaving the crew unable to continue live campaign coverage.

The campaign convoy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly been attacked by suspected political thugs in Kebbi State.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to Atiku on New Media, Royalty Uso, said in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday that the attack occurred as Atiku’s convoy moved through Kebbi for campaign engagements.

According to him, hoodlums suspected to be thugs blocked the convoy, pelted vehicles with stones and targeted members of the media crew following the campaign.

Uso described the attackers as ‘sponsored thugs’ belonging to the All Progressives Congress, adding that the attack was planned to scare supporters and silence the media.

He said, “Attack on HE Atiku Abubakar’s convoy in Kebbi State by APC-sponsored thugs. APC-sponsored thugs attack the ADC presidential campaign convoy in Kebbi. Most of the gadgets belonging to the camera and video crew were destroyed in the attack. Cameras, video equipment, tripods and other working tools were smashed, leaving the crew unable to continue live coverage of the campaign.

“The thugs did not come to steal. They came to destroy. They targeted our cameras and video crew because they did not want Nigerians to see what is happening here in Kebbi.”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.