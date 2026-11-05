2027: Thugs Attack Atiku’s Convoy In Kebbi

The campaign convoy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly been attacked by suspected political thugs in Kebbi State.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to Atiku on New Media, Royalty Uso, said in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday that the attack occurred as Atiku’s convoy moved through Kebbi for campaign engagements.

According to him, hoodlums suspected to be thugs blocked the convoy, pelted vehicles with stones and targeted members of the media crew following the campaign.

Uso described the attackers as ‘sponsored thugs’ belonging to the All Progressives Congress, adding that the attack was planned to scare supporters and silence the media.

He said, “Attack on HE Atiku Abubakar’s convoy in Kebbi State by APC-sponsored thugs. APC-sponsored thugs attack the ADC presidential campaign convoy in Kebbi. Most of the gadgets belonging to the camera and video crew were destroyed in the attack. Cameras, video equipment, tripods and other working tools were smashed, leaving the crew unable to continue live coverage of the campaign.

“The thugs did not come to steal. They came to destroy. They targeted our cameras and video crew because they did not want Nigerians to see what is happening here in Kebbi.”