Oluyede: ‘Military Operations, Counter-terrorism Yielding Results’

General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede and personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been commended for sustaining military operations against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups across the country.

In a statement on Friday signed by Dr Charles Kazayet, the Peace Advocates Network (PAN), said the operational gains recorded across the various theatres showed that troops were making progress against security threats.

Naija News reports that the group urged Nigerians to support the military with credible intelligence and cooperation.

The group said the progress was particularly notable in the North-East, where troops under Operation Hadin Kai have continued to target Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and their logistics networks.

The group noted that troops in the North-East neutralised 484 terrorists, arrested 370 suspects and rescued 595 kidnapped victims during the second quarter of 2026.

The statement further stated that troops also facilitated the surrender of 38 insurgents and their family members, while more than 360 civilians, mostly women and children, were rescued from the Mandara Mountains in Borno in June.

In the North-West, PAN noted that Operation Fansan Yamma had sustained offensive operations against bandits and kidnappers across Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Kebbi states.

It stated that the military has also continued to conduct operations in the North-Central, targeting criminal groups and securing vulnerable communities and major routes.

The group said military operations in the South-East had similarly focused on kidnappers, armed criminal groups and secessionist elements, while troops in the South-South continued operations against oil theft, illegal refining and other criminal activities affecting the nation’s economy.

“Recent figures from the Defence Headquarters showed that troops dismantled 18 illegal refining sites and recovered more than 250,500 litres of stolen petroleum products in the South-South in July. In the same period, Operation Udo Ka in the South-East arrested 26 suspects, rescued 10 civilians and recovered weapons and other logistics,” the statement reads.

Kazayet said the results should encourage Nigerians to see national security as a collective responsibility rather than an assignment left entirely to the military.

The statement read: “The Peace Advocates Network recognises the sacrifices being made by officers and soldiers across the different theatres of operation.

“From the North-East to the North-West, North-Central, South-East and South-South, our troops are confronting different forms of threats under difficult circumstances.

“The reported rescues, arrests, recovery of weapons, disruption of criminal networks and destruction of illegal refining sites demonstrate that the Armed Forces are maintaining pressure on those threatening the peace and security of our country.”

The group commended Oluyede for what the strategic leadership and urged the military leadership to sustain joint operations, intelligence gathering and cooperation with other security agencies.

“We particularly commend the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the commanders and personnel serving across the various theatres for their commitment to the defence of Nigeria.

“We believe the country must build on these gains through stronger inter-agency cooperation, better intelligence, improved equipment and sustained support for the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect citizens and national assets,” it said.

PAN also appealed to politicians to avoid actions or statements that could undermine security operations or create divisions among citizens.

“At this point in our national journey, politicians and citizens must close ranks and support the Armed Forces. Political differences should not become a reason to weaken public confidence in our security institutions or discourage cooperation with troops.

” Every Nigerian has a role to play by providing timely and credible information, supporting security personnel and refusing to give shelter or legitimacy to criminal elements,” the group said.