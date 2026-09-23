Kebbi District Head Dies

The District Head of Gwandu in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Rasheed, popularly known as Sarkin Gabas, has died.

Naija News reports that Rasheed passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The development was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris.

According to the state government, the funeral prayer for the late traditional ruler is scheduled to take place at the Palace of the Emir of Gwandu in Birnin Kebbi at 6pm on Wednesday.

Rasheed was a member of the Gwandu traditional institution and had succeeded his father, the late Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar Mai-Wurno.

His father was the eldest son of the late Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Haruna Rasheed.

The death has triggered reactions from the Kebbi State Government, with officials describing it as a loss to the state and its traditional leadership.

Governor Nasir Idris received the news while in the United States, where he is attending the 81st United Nations General Assembly alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The governor’s aide said the governor was saddened by the sudden death of the traditional ruler.

The state government extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, the people of Gwandu and residents of Kebbi State over the loss.

It also prayed for Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late district head and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.