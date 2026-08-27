Identities Of Policemen Killed In Kebbi Emerge (Photos)

Photographs of 10 policemen who lost their lives while battling suspected bandits in Kebbi State have surfaced.

Naija News had earlier reported that the officers, all attached to the 44 Police Mobile Force, Abuja, were on special duty in Makuku, Sakaba Local Government Area of the state, when they were attacked on August 10, 2026.

Their deaths occurred during a fierce confrontation with a large number of suspected bandits who reportedly moved into the area on hundreds of motorcycles.

The deceased were identified as Superintendent of Police Bala Buba, AP/No. 306724; Inspector Stephen Simon, AP/No. 260162; Inspector Solomon Jatau, AP/No. 376893; Inspector Ayuba Hassan, AP/No. 376908; Inspector Umar Yahuza, AP/No. 370343; Inspector Auwal Sani, AP/No. 358380; Inspector Abdullahi Magaji, AP/No. 376892; Sergeant Momoh Jimoh Hamza, F/No. 514474; Corporal Ukpong Otuekong, F/No. 524419; and Corporal Adam Abdulhakeem, F/No. 538935.

Two civilians were also killed during the attack, while another resident, Shehu Abubakar, reportedly sustained serious gunshot injuries.

A report titled ‘A Testament of Courage, Sacrifice and Service’ provided details of the operation and described the incident as a major test of the policemen’s commitment to duty.

According to the report, intelligence received by the Special Intervention Squad indicated that a huge bandit force was approaching the community.

The attackers were allegedly travelling on about 250 motorcycles, with approximately three suspected bandits on each motorcycle.

The officers reportedly received the warning only a few minutes before the attackers arrived, leaving them with little time to prepare for the confrontation.

The document said the policemen could have withdrawn from the area to save themselves but instead decided to remain and protect the residents.

The report stated, “At that moment, the SIS personnel were faced with an extremely difficult choice. They could have withdrawn from the location to preserve their own lives, leaving the vulnerable residents of Makuku exposed to the advancing attackers.

“Instead, they chose to stand.

“Rather than abandon the people they were deployed to protect, they confronted the attackers and fought back with courage, discipline and determination.”

The Nigeria Police Force said 17 suspected bandits were killed and four motorcycles used by the attackers were destroyed.

However, police sources who spoke with Sahara Reporters, cited in earlier reports, alleged that the officers eventually ran out of ammunition during the prolonged gun battle.

One source said, “They fought back but eventually ran out of ammunition. They desperately called for air support and ground reinforcements. The help they needed never came.”

The account contained in the Testament of Courage, Sacrifice and Service also acknowledged that the officers requested reinforcement.

The report stated, “However, the reinforcement did not arrive at the time it was urgently required.”

A police situation report obtained in connection with the attack also alleged that the bandits escaped with some of the weapons belonging to the security personnel.

The firearms reportedly taken included 10 AK-47 rifles, an RPG rifle and two riot guns, alongside other ammunition.

Disu Reacts To Killing Of Police Officer

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, honoured the deceased officers during a memorial parade at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Disu described the personnel as gallant officers who died while carrying out their responsibility to protect lives and property.

According to the IGP, the officers “died doing what they swore an oath to do; to serve, to protect, and to defend lives and property.”

He also acknowledged the devastating effect of their deaths on their relatives.

“Behind every fallen officer is a family that lost a husband, father, son, brother or loved one,” Disu said.

Addressing the bereaved families, the police chief assured them, “We grieve with you, we stand with you, and we will not abandon you.”

The IGP was also commended for supporting the families, including providing ₦5 million to each family and enlisting replacements for the fallen officers into the Nigeria Police Force.