Nigerian Lawmaker Cries Out Over Kidnappings In Nasarawa

Lawmaker representing Lafia Central constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki, has cried out over a fresh resurgence of kidnapping incidents in the constituency, saying his constituents can no longer sleep with their eyes closed.

Naija News reports that Akwashiki raised the issue on the floor of the House on Tuesday as a matter of public interest.

According to him, kidnappers are currently demanding ransom for some victims in their custody.

Akwashiki urged security agencies and the state government to commit more to protecting citizens’ lives and property.

He said, “Mr Speaker and my honourable colleagues, I rise on a matter of frequent kidnapping in my constituency.

“Yesterday, in Agyaragu Lafia, two people were kidnapped. Days back, in Agunji Lafia, people were kidnapped.

“As I am talking, the two people kidnapped yesterday are in the hands of the kidnappers, and they are demanding ransom.

“Security agencies and the state government should rise up to curtail the rate of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in my constituency.”

In response, the Speaker of the House, Dr Danladi Jatau, said the State capital and parts of the State are experiencing frequent abductions that have caused fear and economic setbacks.

Jatau appreciated the mover of the motion and other colleagues for their positive contributions on the issue and directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to Governor Abdullahi Sule for his necessary action.

He stated, “The resolution of the House is to the effect that we urge His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, to direct all security agencies, the Commissioner of Police, and the DSS and NSCDC to beam their satellites across the State to curtail the rate of kidnapping.

“All hands must be on deck, especially Chiefs and Village Heads, in collaboration with Vigilantes to identify strange people in their communities.”