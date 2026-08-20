DSS Arrests Three Suspected Kidnappers In Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has expressed his gratitude to officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) involved in a recent arrest of suspected kidnappers in the state.

In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, Sule acknowledged the efforts of security operatives involved in the operation, which led to the rescue of a victim.

He urged the security agency not to relent in its effort to curb the issue of insecurity in the state and Nigeria at large.

Naija News understands that the suspects were arrested in an operation carried out across different locations within the state.

It was reported that one of the suspects was arrested at the criminal hideout in Atabula, Duduguru community, Jenkwe Development Area.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects were reportedly arrested at a hotel in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

DSS reportedly destroyed the makeshift camp allegedly used by the assailants as their hideout.

Cash, five mobile phones and other items were recovered at the scene. A victim who had been reportedly held hostage by the suspected assailants was also rescued during the operation.

Speaking further, Governor Sule assured the security agencies of the continued support of his administration as they carry out their responsibilities.

Residents are therefore warned to remain on alert and provide security agencies with timely, credible information that could help prevent criminal activities.

Sule stressed that the fight against kidnapping and other forms of criminality required the cooperation of both security agencies and members of the public.

“Collective vigilance and cooperation are essential to maintaining peace and security in the state,” the governor said.