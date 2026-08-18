Ex-Lawmaker Dumps APC For SDP

A former member representing Akwanga South Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Samuel Tsebe, has withdrawn his membership from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former lawmaker, who is currently a member of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), confirmed his decision to journalists in Akwanga on Monday, August 17, Naija News understands.

His resignation letter, addressed to his former ward party chairman, explained that he made the decision to pursue his political ambitions to serve his people.

The former lawmaker thanked the APC and its leadership for the opportunity to serve in various capacities while in the party. He thereby announced his decision to now pledge his allegiance to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he looks forward to pursuing his political ambition.

“This is to pursue my future political ambition in order to serve my people, my community and the nation at large,” Tsebe said.

He also vowed to give his maximum support for the victory of his new party in the forthcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is jittery over the outcome of the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Momodu, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said the APC is afraid that the Osun gubernatorial election has sent the wrong signal to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 election.

The veteran journalist also asserted that President Bola Tinubu lost in the Osun election, stressing that APC’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji and Gboyega Oyetola were name-droppers using the President’s name in the state.

Momodu also commended Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, for giving real-time updates on the election, adding that the APC would have done their manipulation at midnight.