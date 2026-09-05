SDP Holds Fresh Governorship Primaries In Gombe, Nasarawa

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) will on Saturday conduct fresh governorship primaries in Gombe and Nasarawa states following the withdrawal of its earlier candidates from the race.

Naija News reports that the party has formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the exercises and requested the commission to monitor the emergence of the replacement candidates.

According to a notice, the fresh contests will be conducted through direct primaries and are scheduled to begin at 11 am.

The August 24, 2026 letter addressed to the INEC Chairman was jointly signed by the SDP National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Gombe, and the National Secretary, Olu Agunloye.

The notice, titled, “Notice of Party Primary Elections to Replace Governorship Candidates of the Social Democratic Party,” explained that the exercises became necessary after the candidates previously elected by the party withdrew.

The party stated, “We wish to notify and invite the commission to monitor the primary elections to substitute candidates for the governorship in view of the elected candidates who have withdrawn from the race.

“Accordingly, the said party primary elections are now scheduled to be held as stated below.”

The SDP said the exercise would involve the “conduct of party primary elections to replace some of the governorship candidates for Gombe and Nasarawa States through the direct primary election mode.”

In Gombe, party members will converge on the SDP State Secretariat in the state capital for the exercise.

The Nasarawa primary, meanwhile, is scheduled to take place at Ta’al Hotel in Lafia, the state capital.

The SDP also forwarded documents relating to the withdrawal of the previous candidates to the electoral commission.

Attached to the notice sent to INEC were the respective withdrawal letters and affidavits submitted by the candidates who had earlier secured the party’s governorship tickets.

INEC is expected to monitor the exercises in line with the notification submitted by the party.