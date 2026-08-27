‘Fire Them After Prosecution’ – Gov. Sule Blows Hot Over Sale Of Equipment Donated To Hospital

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has ordered the sack and prosecution of staff members involved in the sale of equipment donated to the General Hospital in Umaisha.

Naija News recalls that in a viral video online, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly from Umaisha/Ugya Constituency, Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad, accused the hospital management of selling orthopaedic mattresses, ceiling and standing fans donated to the hospital.

The lawmaker disclosed that he donated the medical items to the hospital for the benefit of patients.

Reacting to the development, Sule, while speaking at an event in Lafia on Thursday, expressed displeasure over the disappearance of medical items donated to the hospital.

Governor Sule alleged that the hospital sold the items, describing the management’s action as inhuman.

He also directed the Commissioner for Health to investigate the matter and take decisive action against anyone found responsible.

He said, “I have already asked the Commissioner for Health to investigate, to dismiss and fire them, and after that, to prosecute them.”

Meanwhile, Sule recently spoke on the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s defeat in the governorship election in Osun State.

Sule, on his take on the election that saw Governor Ademola Adeleke emerge winner, accused Abuja politicians of being responsible for the APC’s defeat.

The Nasarawa State Governor made this claim while presenting Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acknowledgement slips to APC candidates contesting the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

According to Sule, the party’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, would have won if some politicians outside the state had not interfered in the election.