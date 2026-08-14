‘You’re Subsidising APC’s Poor Governance’ – Yesufu Faults Cash Sharing In Nasarawa

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has criticised the sharing of cash to supporters at an empowerment programme involving the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Senator Ahmed Wadada.

Naija News reports that Yesufu reacted after a video showing Maryam Wadada, wife of the APC candidate, distributing cash to people at the event went viral on social media.

In the video, Maryam was seen handing money to beneficiaries during the ongoing empowerment programme.

The development attracted reactions from social media users, with Yesufu questioning the impact of such financial handouts on the people and the wider issue of governance.

Reacting in a post on her official 𝕏 handle, Yesufu said the money being received by the beneficiaries could appear more valuable to them than the larger sums ordinary Nigerians spend on basic needs such as education, housing and healthcare.

She wrote, “You see this money the people there are receiving?

“They value it more than the hundreds of thousands you use to pay their children’s school fees, pay their rents and hospital bills.”

The activist argued that Nigerians were indirectly supporting the system that allowed politicians to distribute cash to citizens during political programmes.

Yesufu further questioned whether Nigerians had considered the amount they spend personally to meet basic needs that should ordinarily be supported through effective governance.

She said the situation had created a system where citizens were forced to appreciate small cash handouts while bearing the larger financial burden of providing essential services for themselves and their families.

She added, “Do you know that you are the ones subsidising governance for APC to do this freely without the people going after them?”