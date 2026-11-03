Ex-Minister Nnaji’s NYSC Certificate Fake – Corps Tells court

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that it did not issue the discharge certificate presented by former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

Naija News reports that Nnaji, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, is on trial on six counts, including alleged forgery of his NYSC discharge certificate and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, degree certificate.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is prosecuting him on charges of certificate forgery and money laundering in charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/389/2026.

Testifying as the second prosecution witness before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, the Assistant Director, Department of Certification at the NYSC, Yusuf Jumare, said his department’s investigation, carried out at the request of the ICPC, showed that the document was fake.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Jimoh Abdulmumuni (SAN), Jumare listed four features to back his claim.

He said the certificate, purportedly issued in 1985, bore the prefix “A,” which the NYSC only began using in 1990.

He added that the call-up number on the certificate, 0137, had four digits, whereas call-up numbers in 1985 had five digits.

The witness also noted that the certificate indicated a service period of 13 months, rather than the standard 12 months.

Furthermore, he said the certificate was signed by a “National General,” whereas the head of the NYSC at the time was designated “Director.”

The prosecution also tendered copies of correspondence between the ICPC and the NYSC on the certificate, which were admitted as exhibits.

The defence said it would raise its objections to the documents’ admissibility later, noting that it had not been served copies.

The prosecution counsel said he had just taken over the case and undertook to make the documents available to the defence.

Under cross-examination by Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Jumare insisted that the certificate did not emanate from the NYSC.

He explained that his department was the custodian of all NYSC certificates, which are issued only after the completion of service.

He added that call-up letters are sent to universities, which also forward the names of their graduates for mobilisation.

The witness, however, admitted that he did not check whether the defendant had ever been issued any certificate by the NYSC.

Nnaji’s legal team was led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and included Ugwu Onoja (SAN), Bode Olanipekun (SAN) and George Ibrahim (SAN).

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the case until November 30 for continuation of the cross-examination of the witness, and January 29 for continuation of the trial.