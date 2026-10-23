Kidnapped NYSC Members: DSS Witness Reveals How Victims Identified Suspects

An operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ikechukwu Emmanuel, on Thursday gave an account before an Imo State High Court of how 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps were abducted at gunpoint on their way to orientation camps.

Naija News reports that Emmanuel, who was the investigating officer in the case, testified as the trial began against three men accused of carrying out the abduction.

The defendants, Usman Aliyu, aka Chonge; Babangida Aliyu; and Mohamed Ali, aka Smallie Pepper, are standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, hostage-taking and unlawful possession of firearms in charge number HOU/22C/2026.

Emmanuel told the court that the three men were picked out by the victims and one of the bus drivers during an identification parade.

He explained that the defendants were made to stand among 10 other persons, after which the abducted corps members and the driver identified them.

Testifying before Justice Emeka Orafu, the operative said the incident happened at about 6.30 am on October 1, 2026, while the prospective corps members were travelling in two buses from Ibadan to orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

He said gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles attacked the vehicles, seized all 20 passengers and marched them into the bush.

According to him, security agencies in the state, including the DSS, deployed human and technical intelligence to trace the kidnappers and secure the release of the victims.

He said the hostages were freed after a ransom was paid, while investigations into the incident continued.

The witness told the court that intelligence later showed that the suspects had relocated to Rivers and Abia states, where they were arrested between October 10 and 14, 2026.

He added that the first defendant, Usman Aliyu, stated in his confessional statement that 11 persons took part in the kidnapping.

The prosecution team was led by the Imo State Director of Public Prosecutions, Martins Udolwu, while Nnaemeka Adipo and Paschal Ofoma appeared for the defendants.

At the end of the witness’s evidence-in-chief, Justice Orafu adjourned the matter until October 27, 28 and 29 for continuation of the hearing.

The judge warned the defence team to be prepared to cross-examine the witness as soon as he concluded his testimony, noting that he did not want the trial to drag into the new year.

“The Defence must be ready to cross-examine the witness immediately he is done with his evidence in chief,” he said.