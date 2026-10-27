Nnaji’s Certificate Trial: ICPC Witness Reveals What UNN, NYSC Told Investigators

An investigator with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) denied issuing the degree and discharge certificates presented by former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

The investigator, Superintendent of Police Yakubu Ibrahim, disclosed this on Monday, October 26, 2026, while testifying as the first prosecution witness in the trial of the former minister.

Naija News reports that Nnaji is facing a six-count charge bordering on alleged corruption, fraud, conferring corrupt advantage and providing false information over the alleged presentation of forged university degree and NYSC discharge certificates.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, J. A. Mumini (SAN), Ibrahim said the ICPC began investigating the matter after receiving two separate petitions accusing Nnaji of certificate forgery.

He explained that the Chairman of the commission’s Special Task Force directed an investigation into the allegations.

He noted that the investigating team subsequently requested relevant documents from the National Assembly, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), UNN and the NYSC.

Ibrahim said the team wrote to UNN to verify the Bachelor of Science certificate in Microbiology and Biochemistry allegedly presented by Nnaji to the Senate during his ministerial screening in 2023.

He told the court that the university responded that it did not issue the certificate attributed to Nnaji, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State for the 2027 election.

The witness also said the NYSC denied issuing the discharge certificate dated May 15, 1986, which was allegedly presented by the former minister.

He added that UNN provided the investigators with Nnaji’s academic records, including a notice of withdrawal linked to his failure to obtain the required grade in a course.

When the prosecution sought to tender copies of the correspondence between the ICPC and the two institutions, defence counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said he would not object to their admission at that stage but reserved his right to challenge them later.

How ICPC Tracked Down Nnaji

The investigator further told the court that efforts to invite Nnaji for questioning initially proved difficult because the team could not locate his address.

He said the head of his section later sent an invitation dated May 5, 2026, to the former minister’s email address and WhatsApp number.

According to Ibrahim, after Nnaji failed to honour the invitation, the ICPC contacted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to assist in effecting his arrest.

He said the arrest was carried out on July 1, after which the defendant was questioned and made statements dated July 1 and 2.

However, during cross-examination, Ibrahim admitted that he did not personally visit UNN during the investigation and did not know the faculty to which Nnaji had been admitted.

He maintained that members of the investigating team interviewed the university’s Registrar.

The witness also admitted that the team did not establish where the alleged certificates were forged.

When asked whether investigators checked where Nnaji carried out his national service, Ibrahim noted that they did not because the NYSC had already denied issuing the discharge certificate.

“The NYSC said the certificate was not issued by it, which was why we didn’t inquire where he served,” he told the court.

Ibrahim also testified about a notice of withdrawal provided by UNN, which he identified as Exhibit C. The document was dated November 7, 1984.

He said the university explained its policy on the grades required for a student to qualify for a certificate, adding that a student who failed a course four times would not be eligible.

According to the witness, Nnaji failed at two stages and did not sit for the examination at the third stage for medical reasons.

He, however, told the court that the former minister later took a supplementary examination for which he had not registered.

During cross-examination, Olanipekun suggested that a subsequent letter dated March 18, 1985, had reversed the earlier withdrawal notice.

Ibrahim agreed with the suggestion, adding that the withdrawal notice concerned a course in General Microbiology.

The witness further admitted that the investigators did not establish how many years a student studying Microbiology was expected to spend at the university.

He also confirmed that Nnaji made no comment on the allegations when questioned by investigators.

At the end of the cross-examination, the prosecution did not ask further questions.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik subsequently discharged the witness and adjourned the case until November 3 for further hearing.