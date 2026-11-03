Musicians Do ‘Jazz’ To Get Hit Songs – Odumodublvck

Popular rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, known as Odumodublvck, has claimed that some artistes use voodoo to secure hit songs in the Nigerian music industry.

Naija News reports that Odumodublvck spoke during an appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast.

He said getting a hit song is difficult, explaining that some artists never make the mark throughout their careers.

He praised Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido for consistently dropping hits over the years.

“Getting a hit song is not easy. Sometimes people even do jazz to get one. That is why you see some artists crashing out when they struggle to get a hit.

“Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido have been dropping hit songs consistently for years.

“You have to respect that. Some artistes never get a hit song throughout their careers,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Odumodublvck has revealed a warning that popular clergyman Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje, gave him after claiming to have seen a troubling vision about him.

Naija News reports that the rapper shared the revelation on his 𝕏 page while speaking about his faith and what he described as his battle against darkness

According to Odumodublvck, Odumeje contacted him and told him that he had seen a vision in which some people wanted to detain and poison him.

The rapper said the warning did not make him afraid, adding that he believes he is protected by the blood of Christ.

Odumodublvck also said Odumeje told him not to worry because people would not understand what was happening.

He declared that victory was assured and expressed his faith that God is able to protect him from dark forces.

He wrote: “Odumeje called me. He said, “I saw in a vision that they wanted to detain you and poison you.” My God will never let me die. This is what it means to go against the world of darkness. Unfortunately, I am fortified with the blood of Christ. He said, “Do not worry, they will not understand.” Victory is assured. Amen.”