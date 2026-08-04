‘It Is Insulting’ – Amaechi Tackles Tinubu Over Attacks On Cardinal Onaiyekan (Video)

The 2027 Vice Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has accused President Bola Tinubu and his aides of insulting the Christian faith.

Amaechi, during an appearance on Channels Television on Tuesday, vowed that if the President wants to go low in his political dealings, he is also ready to respond in kind.

He, however, said because he is still mourning the death of his mother, he won’t delve into politics or give responses to other political statements.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Rivers State spoke against the backdrop of the recent exchange of words between the presidency and Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, over current happenings in the country.

Amaechi, however, insisted that if it was the Sultan of Sokoto that made such statements, the Tinubu government would not have attacked him.

He therefore called on President Tinubu and his aides to stop insulting Catholic Bishops and the Christian faith in general, stressing that such is unacceptable.

“Whatever the President (Tinubu) wants to do in the field, we will do in the field. For me, I’m not worried about what he wants to do whether he will wrestle or won’t wrestle, we meet in the field. That is not the issue. The issue is that what the President and his men are doing is insulting to my faith,” he said.