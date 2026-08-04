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It Will Be Difficult For Atiku To Become President With Amaechi As His Running Mate – Wike

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By Oladipo Abiola
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L-R: ADC 2027 Vice Presidential Candidate, Rotimi Amaechi and the party's Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar
L-R: ADC 2027 Vice Presidential Candidate, Rotimi Amaechi and the party's Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, said it will be difficult for ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win 2027 with Rotimi Amaechi as running mate.
  • Wike said Atiku picked former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, mainly for financial gains, insisting Amaechi lacks followers and cannot add votes.
  • Wike claimed Amaechi has not won any election since 2011, and he faulted him for accepting the ADC vice-presidential slot after calling the primaries corrupt.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has submitted that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, can not contribute meaningfully to the political fortunes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 elections.

According to him, it will be difficult for Atiku to win the 2027 presidency with Amaechi as his running mate.

Wike submitted that Atiku, who is the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), did not choose Amaechi as his running mate for political reasons, but for financial gains.

Naija News reports that the Minister made his position known on Tuesday while speaking during his monthly media chat.

Wike insisted that Amaechi has never won an election after 2011 when he was the Director-General of his campaign.

He submitted that despite being a former Governor and former Minister, Amaechi does not have the followers to win or influence elections.

Wike also criticized Amaechi for turning around to accept the ADC vice presidential candidate role after initially rejecting the party primaries which produced Atiku as corrupt.

“Amaechi being the running mate to Atiku, I have come to know that it will indeed be difficult for Atiku to become president. I’m sure the only factor that made him choose Ameachi may be financial, if it is in terms of bringing votes to support him, it is dead on arrival,” the Minister said.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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