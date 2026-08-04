‘We Know Who He Is Supporting’ – Wike Dismisses Cardinal Onaiyekan’s Position On Tinubu (Video)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the submissions of the Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, against the administration of President Bola Tinubu as mere politics.

According to him, it is clear where the political loyalty of Cardinal Onaiyekan lies, and it is not surprising to see him speak against the Tinubu government.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Tuesday during his chat with journalists while reacting to the exchange of words between the clergyman and the presidency over Tinubu’s performance in office.

Onaiyekan had said many people around President Tinubu are giving him the wrong impression about the economic situation in Nigeria.

Recounting the meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) with Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Onaiyekan said the President rejected the bishops’ concerns about the reality in the country.

The cleric said the President’s response was not positive, stressing that he was not surprised by Tinubu’s disagreement.

According to him, many people around Tinubu are presenting rosy views of the country, adding that their duty is to present the truth to the President, despite the frosty reception.

However, the presidency rejected his position, describing the clergyman as more political than spiritual.

In his own reaction on Tuesday, Wike said a religious leader should not be seen to be taking political sides, adding that everyone knows who Onaiyekan supports and his words are not surprising.

The Minister argued that he is not against making comments on government activities, but such comments must be objective.

In dismissing Cardinal Onaiyekan’s criticism of President Tinubu’s administration, Wike stated that religious leaders who took clear political sides during the 2023 elections cannot claim to be neutral.

He argued that the government cannot take such partisan commentaries seriously.

“If a religious leader is perceived or seen to be taking a side and it’s very clear, it becomes difficult for people to see those comments as helpful or real.

“I’m aware of Cardinal Onaiyekan’s position. It’s not hidden who he supports. Everybody knows that.

“In 2023, religious leaders took sides. It was very open,” Wike declared.

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