‘You’re More Political Than Spiritual’ – Bwala Knocks Cardinal Onaiyekan

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Daniel Bwala, has slammed Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, over his comments on the economy and insecurity.

Naija News reports that Onaiyekan, during an interview on ARISE Television, recounted a meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) with Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, saying the President rejected the bishops’ concerns about the reality in the country.

The cleric said the President’s response was not positive, stressing that he was not surprised by Tinubu’s disagreement.

According to him, many people around Tinubu are presenting rosy views of the country, adding that their duty is to present the truth to the President, despite the frosty reception.

Reacting via a post shared on 𝕏, Bwala said Onaiyekan spoke only for the Catholic Church and not for Christians as a whole.

According to Bwala, Onaiyekan’s position aligned with institutions rooting for the 2027 presidential hopeful, Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

Bwala argued that Tinubu was entitled to disagree with the bishops’ position, adding that Onaiyekan was more political than spiritual.

He said, “Cardinal Onaiyekan wasn’t speaking for Christians, he was speaking for Catholics, the very institutions rooting for Peter Obi, in fact, likely the institution where Peter Obi also said in 2022 ‘take back your country.

“Therefore, Cardinal is more political than spiritual. And not all Catholic members are supporting Peter Obi.

“The President was well within his right to disagree with their assertion as regards Nigeria’s economy based purely on facts, statistics and numbers put into context.

“Ironically, the same priest would rebuke their members if the members said ‘we are suffering or we are poor.’ They would tell them to rather say ‘we are doing great and or we are rich’ even when they are suffering or poor.

“There is a body comprising all Christians, including the Catholics and Catholic Bishops Conference, and that body’s position is neutral and should be so, otherwise it is political.”